Public Notice/Sand Hill Watershed District

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Polk County Board of Commissioners shall meet in session on November 21, 2017. At this meeting, the County Board shall make two appointments to the Board of Managers of the Sand Hill Watershed District. The term of this appointment will commence on January 1, 2018 and terminate on January 1, 2021. Persons interested in being appointed to serve as a manager on the Board of Managers of the Sand Hill Watershed District may submit their name to the Polk County Board of Commissioners for consideration by 4:30 p.m., November 13, 2017. The mailing address is: Polk County Board of Commissioners, Polk County Government Center, 612 N. Broadway, Room 211, Crookston, Minnesota 56716. (218) 281-5408.