Charlotte A. Sjostrand, 57

Charlotte A. Sjostrand, age 57 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND surrounded by her family.

Charlotte Ann Cedergren was born on March 6, 1960 in Emerson, Manitoba Canada, the daughter of Lowell and Alvina (Gardner) Cedergren. Charlotte grew up in Lancaster, MN and graduated from Lancaster High School. She proudly worked alongside her father at Cedergren Electric in Kittson County, MN then began employment with Motor Coach Industries in Pembina, ND. She married Ronald Sjostrand in Lancaster, MN on Dec. 6, 1980. To this union, 3 daughters were born. The family moved to East Grand Forks, MN in 1986. She and co-owner Todd Palmiscno founded In-Prints Screen printing in 1992, where she was a talented artist.

Charlotte was a warm and giving woman who was dearly loved. She was passionate about the outdoors, softball, bowling and horses. She was a devoted mother, partner and daughter, who joyfully put her family first. Char was loved by so many and will be missed by all.

Family members of Charlotte that survive her are her children, Shaina (Wess) Philome of Fargo, ND, Kia (John) Bosma of Moorhead, MN and Lani Glover of Grand Forks, ND; partner of 21 years, Dawn Thompson of East Grand Forks, MN; siblings, Michael (Elaine) Copeland of Leander, TX, Christine (Roger) Moore of Northwood, ND and Mark Cedergren of Emerado, ND.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Alvina Cedergren and son-in-law, Michael Glover.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 9:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September, 13, 2017 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Riverside Memorial Cemetery ~ Lancaster, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota