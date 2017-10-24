Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 October 18, 2017, 5:30 p.m. Tri-County School

Staff Workroom Karlstad, Minnesota Members Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chair Swenson, Superintendent/Principal Baron and Dean of Students Amb were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 5:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. We are Proud… • We are very proud of Sarah Budziszewski, whose score on the PSAT last year earned her a commendation from the National Merit Scholarship. This is a very select honor. Way to go, Sarah! • We are proud of the volleyball team for their display of good sportsmanship and positive attitude. A parent e-mailed both Districts commending the volleyball players and coaches after a recent match. • We are proud of Shawn, Donnie, Lisa, Mike, Jaron, Nick, and Sean as well as all individuals shuttling for various activities with the minibus, car and van for all doing their part to help keep our transportation system moving smoothly. • We are proud of Denise, Heidi and Megan for all the work they do. All have gone above their duty time to help ensure this school runs. Member Swenson moved, Member Murray seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Murray moved, Member Sollund seconded to approve the minutes of the September 20, 2017 regular meeting. UC Member Olson moved, Member Duray seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $62,607.87 $38,951.00 FOOD SERVICE 8,771.66 6,900.27 COMMUNITY SERVICE 4,299.55 56.22 TOTAL $75,679.66 $45,907.49 Visitors present were Rachel Bakke, Jane Schindele, Keegan Krantz & Tracee from Brady Martz. Member Swenson moved and Member Koland seconded to accept the 2016-17 Audit Report as presented by Brady, Martz, and Associates, P.C. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Duray seconded to set the public meeting date for the World’s Best Work Force on November 15 at 7:30 pm. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Duray seconded to accept on a Third and Final Reading basis Policy 721-Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources (SEE POLICY 721-UNIFORM GRANT GUIDANCE POLICY REGARDING FEDERAL REVENUE SOURCES) UC Member Sollund moved and Member Olson seconded to accept on a Second Reading basis Policy 534-Unpaid Meal Charges (SEE POLICY 534-UNPAID MEAL CHARGES) UC Member Koland moved and Member Swenson seconded to approve the hiring of Beau Bothum as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach under a Tri-County contract. UC Member Murray moved and Member Duray seconded to approve the hiring of Logan Englund as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach under a Tri-County contract. UC Member Koland moved and Member Sollund seconded the adoption of the attached Resolution (SEE ATTACHMENT 1) appointing election judges for the November 7, 2017 School Board Election. The following voted in favor: Olson, Duray, Sollund, Murray, Koland, Swenson and the following voted against: None Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed. UC Member Koland moved and Member Murray seconded to change board meeting times to 6:30 p.m. for November, December, and January. UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: School Law Conference; Six Students Attended Manufacturing Day; Community Service Day; Advisory Committee; Community Education Offerings, ACT – April 3, 2018; PSAT Test; Weighted Grading; Baseball Schedule for Spring 2018; Fall Sports Banquet; Northern Freeze Sports Cooperative Meeting- November 13 at 6:00 p.m.; Final Fall Event Superintendent/Principal Baron reported on the following: Gym Floor, Enrollment, Locks/Keyscan Update; Co-op Board Meeting; Certified Staff Negotiations; Sale of Items; Long Term Sub Position NWRIC: No Report REGION I: Audit results were presented. Member Sollund moved, Member Olson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk . Next Meeting: November 15 – Canvassing Mtg. at 6:15 p.m. – Regular Mtg. at 6:30 p.m. Attachment 1 RESOLUTION APPOINTING ELECTION JUDGES FOR THE NOVEMBER 7, 2017 SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2358, State of Minnesota, as follows: 1. The individuals specified below, each of whom is qualified to serve as an election judge, are hereby appointed as judges of election for the school district’s special election on November 7, 2017, to act as such at the combined polling places listed as listed below. 2. The election judges shall act as clerks of election, count the ballots cast and submit the results to the school board for canvass in the manner provided for other school district elections. COMBINED POLLING PLACE ELECTION JUDGES Lake Bronson Community Center Head Election Judge: Megan Hanson Connie Nordin Kris Thorlacius Lisa Amb-Alt Karlstad Community Center Head Election Judge: Laurie Lofstrom Bonnie Loveness Wayne Ruud Lisa Amb-Alt Strandquist Community Center Head Election Judge: LouAnn Larson Delphine Pietruszewski Gula Stromgren Kenneth Stusynski-Alt 50