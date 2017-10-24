Warren Hauert, 85, a lifelong Kennedy, Minnesota, resident passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock, Minnesota, on Monday evening, October 16, 2017. Warren Waverly Hauert was born May 16, 1932, on the Hauert family farm in Jupiter Township to Fred and Ella (Olson) Hauert. He was confirmed in Teien Covenant Church and attended Enok School. Warren served in the Korean War from 1953 to 1954. On September 28, 1957, he was united in marriage to Lois Lind in Fleming Church at McGregor, Minnesota. Warren and Lois lived in St. Paul for a short time before moving to Wimbleton, North Dakota. Warren worked for a farmer while in Wimbleton and returned to Kennedy to work on the Garfield Erlandson farm. Warren had worked for Garfield prior to entering the Army. He also worked campaigns at American Crystal Sugar Company in Drayton from 1965 to 1996. Warren and Lois loved their summers and spent them camping with family and friends. They attended the Kennedy Covenant Church. Warren is survived by his sons, Steve (Val) Hauert, Thief River Falls, MN, and Joey (Joy) Hauert, Kennedy; six grandchildren, Lana (Jake) Franklin, Grand Forks, ND, Allison Hauert, Thief River Falls, MN, Jessica (John) Gilchrist, Rock Springs, WY, Joshua (Amy) Hauert, Bismarck, Jeremy (Jocelyn) Hauert, Hallock, MN, and James (Courtney) Hauert, Lancaster, MN; four great grandchildren, Ethan and Brennon Omdahl, Lucille Franklin and Jennings Hauert. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents; two sisters, Ella Swanson and Elsie Schieber; two brothers, Albert Hauert and Junior Olson; and special friend, Louise Scott. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 3 p.m. in Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock. Interment will be in East Emmaus Cemetery, rural Kennedy. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; Erik Finney, soloist. Casket bearers will be Joshua Hauert, Jeremy Hauert, James Hauert, Jake Franklin, John Gilchrist, Steve Hauert and Joey Hauert.