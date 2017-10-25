LaValla sentenced to prison time following probation violation

Two years after she started a GoFundMe account for three missing boaters and was subsequently charged with theft for misappropriating a portion of the funds collected, Retina LaValla will serve time for that charge.

LaValla, 30, formerly of Williams and most recently from Douglas, ND, appeared before Judge Donna Dixon in Lake of the Woods County Court on October 18 and was sentenced to a total of 57 months in the Women’s Correctional Facility in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Read more in this week’s Northern Light Region.