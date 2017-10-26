Dry weather and high winds breed dangerous fire conditions

On Tuesday night, October 17, 2017, a wild grass fire broke out in the Lancaster area. The Lancaster volunteer fire department and the Lake Bronson fire department was out from about 9:30 p.m. to until 3 a.m. controlling the fire.

“We did as much as we could in the dark,” says Fire Chief Casey Faken. “But we knew we were probably going to get called out again in the morning.” Sure enough, the fire relit itself at 7 a.m. The firefighters had fixed their equipment, fueled up their trucks, but only got an hour of sleep before they were up and fighting fires again.

