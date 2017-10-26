Fund raising underway for new playground in Williams

If all goes according to plan, Williams City Park will have a new playground sometime next spring or summer.

The new playground will replace the smaller playground that is currently in place at the park.

Earlier this summer, Williams resident Karla Robida began looking at playground equipment from various companies. She was able to get a design and cost estimates from the St. Croix Recreation Company of St. Paul who estimated the cost of the new playground at about $80,000. With installation being done by volunteer labor along with other cost-saving decisions made by the group, the minimum amount that must be raised will be about $60,000.

