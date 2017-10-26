Lake of the Woods Fishing Report

The walleye bite is good! Lots of small saugers and walleyes to sort through to find good eaters. Walleyes are staged in front of Pine Island, Zippel Bay, Long Point, Graceton Beach and the Gap in 18-30′. Most anchored up with jig and shiner. Pink, pink/white and gold colors working good. Reefs holding schools of walleyes.

Rainy River anglers finding success up and down the river. Frontier and Clementson area holding fish and shiners. Schools of shiners coming into river randomly still. When they do, the walleyes are close behind. Cold front coming through later this week should push more shiners into the river. Vertical jigging tipped with a shiner while anchored is the go to method but reports of anglers trolling crankbaits with good success East of Baudette. Smallmouth bass, pike and crappies showing up daily.

Up at the Northwest Angle, Walleyes are biting anywhere from 14 to 30ft with jigging being the most effective method. Crappies are continuing to bite around sunken trees and deep holes with a good amount of perch mixed in. Anglers have had success trolling for large pike and muskies with jigging also bringing some to the boat. Lodging, charters and guides are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.