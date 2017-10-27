Road and Weather Safety Tips
The Grand Forks Police Department would like to remind everyone to be safe as the area is experiencing its first winter weather system of the season. Please use extreme caution when traveling. Driving in the winter is very different than in other times of the year. Adverse weather and longer periods of darkness makes driving more hazardous.
Remember:
- Slow down and increase distances between cars.
- Steer into a skid.
- Know what your brakes will do: stomp on antilock brakes, pump on non-antilock brakes.
- Stopping distances are longer on water-covered ice and ice.
- Buckle up and use child safety seats properly.
- Drugs and alcohol never mix with driving.
- Keep your eyes open for pedestrians walking in the road.
- Avoid fatigue – Get plenty of rest before the trip, stop at least every three hours
- Check to make sure the intersection is clear before entering, then check again.
- Be cautious when entering/exiting driveways and eliminate any potential distractions (such as phones, radio operations, etc.)