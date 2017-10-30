Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings october, 9, 2017 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, October 9, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: None Useldinger moved to approve the agenda as presented. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on September 25, 2017. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to certify that the district is in compliance with state and federal laws prohibiting discrimination as attached. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to accept the resignation of Ashley Tozer, paraprofessional, effective September 21, 2017. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to hire the following people: Jane Johnstone, Food Service 4.0 hrs./day beginning October 5, 2017 Nick Karel, Bus Driver beginning October 2, 2017 Ahmed Ali, Paraprofessional 7.0 hrs./day beginning September 26, 2017 Sahra Gureye, Paraprofessional 7.5 hrs./day beginning October 9, 2017 Shamsa Gabaire, Paraprofessional 7.5 hrs./day beginning October 9, 2017 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to approve the fall teacher lane changes as presented and attached. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved that Brittany Donarski, paraprofessional, has met the master agreement requirements to receive an additional $2.00 per hour by completing the Minnesota Paraprofessional Core Competency 9. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the September 28, 2017, payroll in the amount of $11,249.05. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Peacemaker Minnesota Central Middle School PBIS 4,000.00 Widseth, Smith, & Nolting Senior High Cross Country 100.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $4,100.00 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #112125 through #112267 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $477,714.04 Food Service Fund 02 62,131.41 Community Education Fund 04 949.69 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 1,295.01 Activity Fund 21 8,374.87 Electronic Fund Transfers 463,669.12 Total Payments $1,014,134.14 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to adjourn the meeting at 5:51 p.m. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (November 1, 2017)