Doris Lee Pankonin, 64

Doris Lee Pankonin, age 64, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Doris Hitchen was born on March 27, 1953, in Fargo, ND, to the late William and Doris (Artamenko) Hitchen. She grew up in Crookston, MN, and graduated from Crookston High School. She was married to Larry Pankonin and through his Air Force career they enjoyed living and traveling across Europe and the Midwest eventually settling back in East Grand Forks, MN. She worked at Walmart for 15 years but her greatest joy and passion was her family. She loved making crafts, baking, painting, gardening, and spending time with her family and pets for whom there was always an open door policy. Recently, she travelled to Mexico for an unforgettable vacation with her entire family.

Doris is survived by her loving children, William (Charlotte) Pankonin of Boulder, CO; Wayne (Kari) Pankonin of East Grand Forks, MN; Katie Curran of Grafton, ND; and Karla (Patrick) Olson of Tracy, CA; 6 grandchildren, Jaimee, Madison, Riley, Jeremy, Kiersten, and Jayden; siblings, Mike (Loretta) Hitchen of Fertile, MN; Linda Kempel of Barnesville, MN; and Cindy (Al) Niesen, Mary Faus, Lori (Ron) Bellemare, and Jodi (Butch) Kvamme, all of Moorhead, MN; as well as many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Doris Hitchen, and Jake her beloved canine companion who helped her through some of her hardest days.

Doris was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Her legacy was her children in whom she instilled the values of faith, hope, humility, integrity, a strong work ethic, and the importance of family. Blessed be the memory of Doris Lee Pankonin.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff of the Altru Cancer Center and especially to Dr. Panico, Dr. Seeger, and Leann, for the tremendous care and support given throughout Doris’s illness.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Monday, October 30, 2017 at River Heights Lutheran Church, 2214 10th Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2017 with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota

