Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

The walleye bite continues strong as a taste of winter weather moved in over the weekend! Hearty fall anglers finding good fish. On the main lake, anglers sorting through a lot of fish and finding nice keepers mixed in with small. Walleyes are staged in front of Pine Island, Graceton Beach, Zippel Bay, Long Point, and near the gaps in 7-30′. Most anchored up with jig and shiner. Pink, pink/white and gold colors good starts. Fish setting up nicely for ice anglers.

Rainy River holding walleyes of all sizes. Frontier and Clementson area holding fish and shiners still along with a few miles up river from Wheeler’s Point. Schools of shiners coming into river randomly still with walleyes close behind. Vertical jigging tipped with a shiner while anchored is the go to method but reports of anglers trolling crankbaits with good success east of Baudette. Smallmouth bass, pike, sturgeon and crappies showing up daily.

Up at the Northwest Angle, Walleyes are biting anywhere from 10 to 30 ft with jigging being the most effective method. Crappies are biting in deep holes of 27’+ with a good amount of perch mixed in. Fish moving to wintering areas and the feed bag is on. Lodging, charters and guides are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.