ORDINANCE NO. 13 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 12 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM

The Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System does ordain as follows: Section l of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 12 ofthe Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 1. The user’s fees for water from the Water System shall be $8.50 for each thousand gallons of water used each month. The Cities of Oslo and Alvarado shall have a monthly minimum usage of 500,000 gallons per month at $8.50 per each 1,000 gallons ($4,250.00). Usage in the excess of 500,000 gallons per month shall be billed at $8.50 per each 1,000 gallons. The City of Fisher has a monthly minimum of750,000 gallons per month billed at $8.50 per each 1,000 gallons ($6,375.00). ·water usage in excess of750,000 gallons per month shall be $6.50 per 1,000 gallons. Adopted by the Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System this= 17th day of October, 2017. /s/ Mike Kasowski /s/ Ron Abrahamson