Patricia Kain Atkinson, 89

Patricia Kain Atkinson, age 89, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, October 27, 2017 at Crestwood Ridge Nursing Home in Hillsboro.

She was born January 3, 1928 in Martinsville, Ohio, daughter of the late Franklin and Edna Bivins Kain.

Patricia was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. On March 7, 1955 in Richmond, Indiana she married Eugene Atkinson, who passed away on July 16, 2006.

Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn Singleton of Hillsboro, and Erin (Ed) Robbins of Englewood, OH, son, Doug (Sue) Atkinson of Ft. Worth, TX, six grandchildren, Joseph Atkinson, Joshua (Jennifer) Singleton, Kimberly (Adam) Geaslen, Kristi (Jason) Bodley, Jaclyn (Andrew) Monahan, and Jeremy Robbins, eleven great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Anastazja, Josiah, Caleb, Ava, Hope, Faith, Jakob, Olivia, Milly, and Stella, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death son-in-law, Jim Singleton, and four siblings, Jack Kain, Elizabeth Cupp, Franklin Kain, and Katherine Goddard

Memorial Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Road, Hillsboro, Monday, October 30, 2017 at 11:00 am with Pastor Bob Skipper officiating.

Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 10:30 am – 11:00 am.