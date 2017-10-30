Richard H. Schaefer Sr, was born October 7, 1929, to Matthew and Mary (Heimer) Schaefer in Taopi, Minnesota. He was raised in Taopi, and spent his childhood helping on the family farm. When he was seventeen he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. and served for two years, mostly in Guam. After the military, he came back to Minnesota and worked at Hormel Foods. He retired at 55 and spent 15 years of his service at Hormel working for the local P-9 union as Business Agent. He married Carol Locher on January 31, 1953, and they lived in Austin, Minnesota raising their six children. Carol passed away in June of 1991. He married Joyce Breitweg in 1992, and they made their home in Baudette, Minnesota. Joyce passed away in April of 2010. He married Lois Penas in July of 2012, and they made their home in Baudette, Minnesota, and Mesa, Arizona. Lois was his caregiver until his passing.

Richard acquired land in Baudette, and became a tree farmer. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener, and made awesome sauerkraut. He loved his children and grandchildren. Richard had a great wit and would always put a smile on your face.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his wife Joyce, his son Mathew, his granddaughter Michelle, and siblings Florence, Bernice, Orin, David, Donald, and Adeline.

He is survived by his wife Lois, his children Richard Jr.(Lori) Schaefer of Hackensack, MN, Mary Barth Austin, MN, Greg (Jill) Schaefer Bemidji, MN, Julie Westerback Northfield, MN and Ryne Schaefer Austin, MN. And Grandchildren: Richard (Liana) Schaefer, Brandon Schaefer, Marvin (Samantha) Persoon, Adam Barth, Jacob Schaefer, Emily Westerback. And Great grandsons Sam and Levi.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 31st at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior with Interment at the Calvary Cemetery in Austin, MN at a later date. Military Honors by the Baudette Veterans Ceremonial Squad.