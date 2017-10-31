Alma Olson, 94, of Greenbush, MN, formerly of Strathcona, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN.

Alma (Kolberg) Olson, daughter of Julius & Myrtle (Holter) Kolberg, was born April 29, 1923 in Roseau County, MN. She was Baptized and Confirmed into the Lutheran Faith.

She was united in marriage to Conrad Olson on December 6, 1941 in Middle River, MN. The couple made their home on the family farm at rural Strathcona where they raised their two sons, Chester and Leonard. Conrad and Alma also raised a second family, Chester & Janice’s children: Dale, Lanae & LeAnn.

Alma’s greatest joy in life were children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a lifetime care giver to all. She worked hard all her life on the farm, milking cows, raising sheep, pigs & chickens. She loved to split wood and harness the horses and would go to town to sell cream. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening, ice fishing. She had a deep passion for deer hunting. She would walk the woods and try to drive out the deer. She did not want to carry a gun, so they gave her a stick to carry and called it her “20/20”. She also loved to go to the casino and play the Cats machine. She would rub the machine and say “Come on Cats.” Alma had a huge sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Many people referred to her as “Ma.”

Alma is survived by her son, Leonard (Nancy) Olson of Middle River. Six grandchildren: Dale Olson of Middle River, Lanae (Louie) Cater of Middle River, LeAnn Gust of Strathcona, Eric (Lyzette) Olson of Strathcona, Lori (Craig) Rogosheske of Thompsons Stn. TN, Tonia (Dale) Ortman of Jasper, GA.

15 Great-Grandchildren: Ches Olson, Lucas (Shelby) Cater, Levi Cater, Trustin & Shyanne Gust, Easton, Layci & Eizen Olson, Jordan, Morgan & Logan Rogosheske & Abigail, Aubrey & Alaina Ortman.

Brother, Earl Kolberg of Roseau and Special Niece, JoAnne White of Virginia, MN. Many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Conrad. Son Chester, Daughter-in-law, Janice; Brothers Rudy, Melvin, Kenneth & Joe, & Sister Hazel.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 10 AM in First Lutheran Church of Middle River, MN with Reverend Ollie Urdahl, officiating. Music was provided by Arlene Jenson & JoAnne White. Pallbearers were Harvey Dallager, Tom Hoverson, Gordon Nelson, Gary Zwilling, LeRoy Omdahl, Kenny Hanson & Armand Westlund.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery at Strathcona, MN. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.