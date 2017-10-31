Dennis LeRoy Buegler was born on June 15, 1971 in Baudette, MN. Dennis attended elementary school and high school in Baudette and graduated from Lake of the Woods High School in 1989. He earned a Business Degree from South Central College in Mankato, MN.

He married Debora Shofner on July 4, 2009, in Baudette, MN. They had one son, Kevin and two “fur babies”, Peanut Butter and Cheddarwurst.

Dennis loved spending time with his five grandkids. He also enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, and bowling. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Debora; son Kevin; grandchildren, Cierra Aery, Raylynn, Leah, Lexxis, and Annaleace Shofner; brother, David (Becky) Buegler of Graceton, MN; mother Elmerna Buegler of Baudette; father-in-law, Cal Shofner of Blackduck, MN.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wally and Edna; uncles, Bob and Buzzy; cousins, Richard, Scott and Susan; mother-in-law, Shirley, and “fur baby”, Veinner.

Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Nov. 2nd at 4:30 PM with a visitation starting at 3 PM. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com

Service at: Rainy River Resort north of Baudette, MN