Fisher ISD #600 Regular School Board Meeting Minutes Date: Thursday, October 26, 2017 Review Bills: 6:30 P.M. Board Meeting: 7:00 P.M. 1.0 Call the Meeting to Order 7:02pm 1.1 School Board Members Roll _x_ Mike Vasek(18) _x_ Sheila Beiswenger(18) _ Joel Ness(18) _x_ Lance Reitmeier(20) _ Danyl Jorgenson(20) _x_ Josh Korynta(20) 1.2 Administration x Evan Hanson x Catherine Steinmetz Guests: None 1.3 Pledge of Allegiance 2.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended Motion: _Josh_ Second: _Lance_ Approved 3.0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting 3.1 Board Minutes (September 20, 2017) Motion: Lance Second: _Josh __ Approved 4.0 Financial Payable disbursement for (date) 9/19/17 through 10/26/17 in the amount of $184,269.69 Check# 51277 through 51365. Voids: NONE Credit Card amount$ None EFT $ 380,000. Motion: Sheila Second _Lance_ Approved 6.0 Action Items 6.1 Resolution for Noon Driving: Students in grade 7 are restricted to School District property. Students remaining on District property during their lunch period must stay off playground equipment and remain segregated form elementary students. All students in grades 8-12 have the privilege of an open noon hour. Students may leave school property as long as they are not transported in a vehicle by anyone other than their parent or guardian. However, students in grades 11 and 12 who are in good academic standing, not in violation of school rules or policies and eligible in accordance with MSHSL rules may leave school property by use of their vehicles provided they have permission from their parents or guardian and the administration. Riding in a vehicle during the lunch period is not allowed unless there is written permission from the student’s parent or guardian, the parents or guardians of the vehicle being used in transportation and the school administration. Students that abuse this “open noon hour” and/or “driving privilege” by not returning to class on time or exhibiting behavior disruptive to the community will have these privileges revoked, and face other disciplinary actions. Motion: Josh Second None Motion failed 6.2 Teacher Contract Settlement Motion: Sheila Second _Josh __ Approved 6.3 Non-Certified Contracts Motion: Lance Second __ Sheila _ Approved 6.4 ASEC Federal Flow-Through Resolution Motion: Sheila__ Second _Josh __ Approved 6.5 Reduce Open Enrollment Cap for 7th and 8th Grades from 28 to 25 (First Reading) 7. 0 Consent Agenda 7 .1 Hire Para: Amanda Denault 7.2 Hire Food Service: BreAnna Garza 7.3 Hire Para: JT Moran 7.4 Resignation Building and Grounds/Bus Driver: Scott Conley Motion: Josh Second _Lance __ Approved 9. 0 Principal Repo1i 9.1 Student Activities Volleyball/Football seasons have ended; Copper Street Band;] Community service projects were done: linus blankets, leaf raking; Preschool screening is complete. 10.0 Superintendent Rep01i 10.1 Coffee Cart Program: Life Skills Project 8:15-8:45 coffee cart available to staff. 10 .2 A/C Compressor: 2 of 4 compressors are out of service. Special Meeting will be planned for facilities needs assessment. 10.3 Playground Surface: shredded tires est, $32,500. Should be included in facilities needs assessment. 10.4 City Snow Removal: parking lot by bus garage contracted through 2019 11.0 Next Meeting: November 21, 2017@ 7:00 P.M. 12.0 Adjournment __ 8:50 P.M. __ _ Motion: Lance Second __ Josh_ Approved Submitted by Sheila Beiswenger, Clerk (November 1, 2017)