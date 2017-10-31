Fisher ISD #600 Regular School Board Meeting Minutes Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 Review Bills: 6:30 P.M. Board Meeting: 7:00 P.M. 1.0 Call the Meeting to Order 1.1 School Board Members Roll _x_ Mike Vasek(18) x_ Sheila Beiswenger(18) _x_ Joel Ness(18) _x_ Lance Reitmeier(20) _x _ Danyl Jorgenson(20) _ x_ Josh K01ynta(20) 1.2 Administration x Evan Hanson x Catherine Steinmetz Guests: Tim Berg, Laura Brekken, Scott Knutson. 1.3 Pledge of Allegiance 2.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended Added 6.3 Driving during lunch period Motion: _Sheila_ Second: __ Lance _ Approved 3. 0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting 3 .1 Board Minutes (Special Meeting August 22, 2017) Motion: _Josh__ Second: __ Joel _ Approved 4.0 Financial Payable disbursement for (date) 8-22-17 through 9-19-17 in the amount of $ 69,268.46 Check# 51197 through 51276. Voids: #51209 $25 Credit Card amount$ 7,022.29 EFT$ 90,000. Motion: _Danyl __ _ Second _Josh __ Approved. 5.0 Public comment: Scott Knutson Items addressed included: Discrepancies within the school handbook, especially as it pe1iains to driving during lunch period and PSEO driving, and Board minutes. 6.0 Action Items 6.1 Certify Truth In Taxation: December 14, 2017@ 6:00 P.M. Motion: Sheila Second _Danyl_ Approved 6.2 Edit Handbook: Change “Noon Hour” to “Lunch Period” Change school day from “8:30-3:22” to 8:30 A.M. to 3:22 P.M. Student Code of Conduct section, under “Vehicle, Unauthorized Use” change “parent and/or administration” to “parent and administration”. = Motion: _Danyl__ Second __ Joel _ Approved 6.3 Students able to drive during Lunch Period: Tabled members Ness and K01ynta will develop wording for a resolution. 7. 0 Consent Agenda 7 .1 Hire Para: Vanessa Scott. 7 .2 HirePara: Erin Wilson. 7.3 Hire Para: Amanda Wagner (14 hours/week). 7.4 Hire Guitar: Josh Juntunen. 7 .5 Resignation Para: Kendra Kozitka./ 7.6 Resignation Para: Erica Pruneda. Motion: Lance Second __ Danyl_ Approved. 8.0 Levy Approval. 8.1 Recommended Proposal to Maximize Levy. Motion: Member _Sheila_ introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption. Second Lance. _x_ Mike Vasek(18) _x_ Sheila Beiswenger(18) _x_ Joel Ness(18) _x_ Lance Reitmeier(20) _x _ Danyl Jorgenson(20) _ x_ Josh Korynta(20) 9. 0 Principal Report 9 .1 Student Events – some activities 4th grade field trip, video chat with military overseas, Harvey relief fundraiser over $1000 raised. 9 .2 Daycare – Low numbers, working ok having it in school will continue this way until numbers increase. 10.0 Superintendent Report 10.1 Liberty update: Renegotiated to decrease black and white copies and add to color at a saving of $60/month to the school – retroactive 10.2 How to proceed with Bus #6 (spare handicapped bus) what are the cost/benefit to keep it in good working order. Will table until spring. 11.0 Next Meeting: Tuesday, October 24@ 7:00 P.M. 12.0 Adjournment _8:33 P.M. — Motion: Joel Second _Josh __ Approved Submitted by: Sheila Beiswenger, Clerk. (November 1, 2017)