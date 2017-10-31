Heated Discussion As EGF Council Moves Forward With Roundabout Plan

  1. Maureen on October 31, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    It is disingenuous to say a ‘yes’ vote is not a vote for the R-about. This smacks of a veiled agenda which everyone can see through anyway. I remind others that this entire problem is the result of the EGF city council going against the people’s will when they voted to build the schools north of the Red Lake River where they would have been in close proximity to the rest of the city’s schools. The council did not honor the will of the entire people twenty years ago. I doubt they will listen to the fraction on the Point severely impacted by and opposed to the R-about. Thank you, Mr. Tweeten, for speaking for us.

