Rogers is new owner of Bronson Market

Jennifer Rogers is the new owner for the Bronson Market in Lake Bronson. She took over from Jill Frei a few weeks ago.

Rogers grew up in Lake Bronson; her parents are Walter and Linda Bragget, and her dad used to have the auto repair shop, which got passed on to her stepbrother. Rogers had moved away for a time but then brought her kids back to attend Tri-County School in Karlstad and she found work in this area. “I moved back 16, 17 years ago,” Rogers said. “But I started working here (Bronson Market) three years ago when Jill bought the store.” When Frei decided that she was going to sell or close, Rogers saw her opportunity and worked out a deal with her and the Lake Bronson city revolving loan program in order to keep the market open.

