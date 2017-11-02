Area schools invite public to their Veterans Day Programs

Area schools are set to host their Veterans Day programs. Greenbush-Middle River School will host two, one at each of their respective sites, on Monday, November 13, 2017. The program in Middle River will begin at 10:30 am and the program in Greenbush at 2:00 pm. Badger School is hosting its Veterans Day program on Wednesday, November 8 at 10 am.

At both Greenbush-Middle River programs, Shawn Wagner will be the guest speaker. The Greenbush-Middle River band and choir will be providing music at the Greenbush program, and GMR elementary students will be providing music at the Middle River program.

At the Badger program, hosted by the Badger Student Council, retired Air Force Veteran Mr. Dale Hagen will speak and present two new Frislie’s Eagles Award recipients. The Badger band and choir will also perform several patriotic pieces at the event. Mrs. Becky Dahlgren in the English department has been working with seventh to twelfth grade students on their ‘Voice of Democracy’ and ‘Patriot Pen’ essays. Six students will read their essays, including Jasmine Christianson, Keyasha Housker, Bryza Rud, Morgan Praska, Tim Kjelland, and Dorothy Kjelland.