Johnson author book on Minn. fallen heroes

Jill and Deane Johnson are Minnesota authors with local roots who wrote their most recent book Little Minnesota in World War II: The Stories Behind 140 Fallen Heroes from Minnesota’s Littlest Towns to honor the Minnesotans who fought for freedom. When asked, Jill agreed to write the following on their book and their experience writing it.

Jill A. Johnson writes: “When we wrote Little Minnesota: 100 Towns Around 100, we were astounded at the number of men who died in World War II from the smallest towns. We wanted to write their stories in Little Minnesota in World War II: The Stories Behind 140 Fallen Heroes from Minnesota’s Littlest Towns. The book is the result of six years of research. With the help of families, military groups, historical societies and records from the National Archives, we pieced together where they served and what happened.”

