Minnesota youth basketball teams invited to play in Pacesetter five-state youth playoffs, sponsored by Lynx and Timberwolves

All Minnesota youth basketball teams in grades 4-9 are invited to play in the Pacesetter Great Five-State Playoffs, sponsored by the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves and culminating with a championship on the main Target Center floor. Over 1,000 boys and girls teams will be playing from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, No. Dakota, and So. Dakota.

Minnesota teams will begin playoffs in eight regions: Rochester March 24-25, Mankato April 21-22, Redwood Falls March 24-25, Moose Lake-Willow River April 7-8, Paynesville April 7-8 and April 14-15, Moorhead April 14-15, Hibbing and Grand Rapids April 14-15, and Bemidji April 21-22. The state championships will be held in Maple Grove June 9-10, June 16-17, and June 23-24. The Minnesota state champion and runner-up at every grade level will be invited to Minneapolis for the five-state championship.

Schools are not divided by class. Every player must attend the same school, or live or attend school in the same school district, city or tribal community. Teams from neighboring smaller schools may combine if the enrollment of the combined schools for grades 9-12 is 400 or fewer.

Further information and registration are available on the Pacesetter Sports website at www.pacesettersports.net.