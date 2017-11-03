2017 Greenbush Halloween party is huge success

Halloween party goers turned out in huge numbers at the Greenbush School gym on Sunday afternoon, October 30.

A reported 527 people registered with 6,000 pieces of candy, 4,000 trinkets, and 175 engraved dog tags handed out, along with 200 helium balloons floating around.

The event also included costume contests for age groups ranging from infants to adults. The top three finishers in each age group are all featured in the November 1 issue of The Tribune in print or online.

From the Halloween Party committee – a huge “thanks” to all who gave donations towards another SUCCESSFUL HALLOWEEN PARTY!!