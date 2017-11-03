Town Hall meeting on adjusted hours at Lancaster and Roseau Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will hold informational town hall meetings on Nov. 2 in Roseau and on Nov. 6 in Lancaster, Minnesota, to discuss an adjustment to the hours of operation at both the Roseau and Lancaster Ports of Entry (POEs). CBP will be adjusting the hours of operation at the Roseau and Lancaster POEs effective Jan. 7, 2018.

The current hours of operation for the Port of Lancaster are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Effective Jan. 7, the new hours of operation at Lancaster will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The current hours of operation for the Port of Roseau are 8 a.m. to midnight. Effective Jan. 7, the new hours of operation at Roseau will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Roseau town hall meeting will take place at 7 p.m., Nov. 2, at the Civic Center, located at 121 Center Street East, Roseau, MN.

The Lancaster town hall meeting will take place at 7 p.m., Nov. 6, at the Lancaster Community Center located at 118 Central Avenue South, Lancaster, MN.