Cheryl L. Nelson, 59

Cheryl L. Nelson, age 59 of Nielsville, MN, passed away on Monday, October 30th, 2017 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, with her family by her side.

Cheryl Lee “Bingy” Nelson was born on November 28, 1957 in Crookston, MN at St. Francis Hospital to parents Francis and Marion (Nyhus) Fjerstad. She grew up in Fosston attending Pine Hill and graduated from Fosston High School in 1976. On January 21, 1978 she married John Francis Nelson and they lived in Climax. In 1982 they purchased a house in Nielsville where they raised their four children. Cheryl was an avid associate and softball teammate for Pamida in Crookston. Wherever she lived, she found a way to put her hands to work whether it was at Linda’s, the Corner Bar in Climax or the Redwood Inn in Nielsville. Most recently, she was a manager for Wal-Mart and really enjoyed her position as a bank teller at Agassiz Federal Credit Union in Climax. Cheryl’s love for people was displayed in all her favorite past times as the common theme was people. She really enjoyed playing cards or board games with all who visited. It was remarkable how she was inclusive the younger people to play along. During her alone time, she loved reading books, drawing Disney characters or sewing gifts for others.

Loving family members of Cheryl include her children, Christopher (Kristie) Nelson of Eagle River, AK, Crystal Nelson of Grand Forks and Jessica Nelson of West Fargo, ND, grandchildren, Shelby (Matthew) Allen, Rachel Nelson, Seth Nelson, Kaitlyn Nelson, Jade Nelson, Jasmine Nelson, Xavier Suarez and Braylon Nelson; one great-grandson, Sawyer Allen; siblings all from MN, Susan (Chuck) Sherette of East Grand Forks, Sandra (Dave) Salvhus of McIntosh, Terry Myhre of Walker, Craig Fjerstad of Bemidji, Debbie Olson of Fosston and Kristine (Marvin) Olson of Warroad, nieces, nephews and cousins and also her good friend Gary Hanson.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Marion; her son Jason Jerome Nelson (October 10, 2017); her brothers, Leroy Fjerstad and David Fjerstad; her sisters, Patricia “Patty” Fjerstad, Diane Fjerstad, Carolyn “Nippy” Knutson and the father of her children John Nelson (March 1, 2014).

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 4, 2017 in St. Petri Lutheran Church, Nielsville, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 7:00 PM Prayers Service on Friday, (Today) November 3, 2017 in St. Petri Lutheran Church, Nielsville, MN and also one hour prior Memorial Service on Saturday at the church.

