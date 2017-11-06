Funeral services for Glen Thompson were held for Saturday, November 4 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at a later date at the Elm Park Cemetery.

Glen was born on January 26, 1942 in Hendricks, Minnesota to Lawrence and Irene (Johannsen) Thompson. Early in life he moved to northern Minnesota with his parents and was later joined by a sister, Karen. He spent his years growing up on the family farm near Laporte. He graduated from Laporte H.S. in 1960. He then entered the Army where he specialized in aviation electronics. He was stationed in Ft. Leonardwood, MO, Ft. Gordon, GA, and Westpoint, NY and then served in Vietnam. After returning home he married Gloria Frenzel on August 29, 1964 at Blackduck. They lived at Hills, MN where he worked at the Larchwood IA Bank. They lived at Blackduck and Goodridge before settling in Baudette, MN where he farmed. They were blessed with five children: Kerry, Michelle, Ronnie, Dean and Renee.

Glen had a passion for farming, gardening and beekeeping. He had many interests and a curious mind and always wanted to solve nature’s mysteries. He was an avid reader (especially his Bible) and loved sharing his knowledge. He was a great teacher for his children and grandchildren. He also spent many hours caring for his mother who lived in Baudette before her passing.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Frenzel Thompson, children: Kerry (Rachel) Thompson of Watford City, ND; Michelle (Luke) Karol of St. Martin; Ronnie (Terena) Thompson of Warroad; Dean (Tillie) Thompson of Baudette and Renee (Dan) Kranz of Clear Lake; grandchildren Isaac, Hope, Kyirah & Sarah Thompson; Alyssa Carlson; Devan, Zachary & Avery Karol; Zachary Thompson; Kaitlyn Thompson and Leo Kranz; and a sister, Karen (Greg) Hommerding.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Irene Thompson; grandparents Alfred & Lydia Thompson and John & Laura Johannsen; aunts, uncles, cousins and several in-laws.