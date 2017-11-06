Robin D. Solem, 59, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on November 4, 2017 surrounded by his family at the Altru Hospital.

Robin was born on January 22, 1958 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Elton and Irene (Gonsorowski) Solem. Robin married Paulla Olmstead on September 6, 1985. They raised 3 son’s, Ted, Bud and Ben. Robin was very proud of his family and their accomplishments. Robin grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School. He worked for North Holt Electric and for the City of East Grand Forks Street dept. He was a diehard fan of the Minnesota Gophers never missing a televised game. Robin was a very hard working man who would lend a hand to anyone and telling his boys, “Always be a nice person”. His smile and laugh would always light up a room. As Robin would say, “wake up each morning with a smile on your face and go to bed each night with a smile on your face”. Robin will be forever in our hearts.

Robin is survived by his wife Paulla; sons, Ted (Kelsey) Solem, Bud and Ben Solem all of East Grand Forks, MN; sister Elta (Ken) Stalboerger of New London, MN; brother, Kevin (Carol) Solem of Grand Forks, ND and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tracy and Clark Solem.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5-7 PM with a 6:30 prayer service, Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, ,East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota