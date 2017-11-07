Geneva Nordin, 91, of Karlstad, Minnesota passed away at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks on Monday, October 30, 2017. Geneva Elaine Thompson was born to Ole and Kristina (Bolin) Thompson on February 5, 1926, in Marshall County, Minnesota. Geneva was the youngest daughter in the family of 13 children. Geneva loved school where she graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1944. She also loved music and played piano most of her life. She was a “word” person who read every book she could locate; she also instilled in her children a love of reading, puzzles and learning. In 1944, she met Willard Nordin of Karlstad and the two were married on February 15, 1945. Bill and his parents Nels and Elena Christine Nordin owned and operated Headquarters Hotel in Karlstad and Geneva immersed herself into the business of innkeeping and restaurant work. In 1969, Bill and Geneva sold the hotel and constructed the North Star Inn Motel and the Little Dipper Coffee Shop, which was a misnomer as they served everything from breakfasts to lunches and even suppers including steaks, etc. They sold in 1979. Bill Nordin died on June 5, 1996 and Geneva worked as an assistant librarian at Tri-County School until she retired at age 85. She has since resided at Oakwood Homes and the Meadows of Karlstad, Lutheran Sunset Home in Grafton, and finally at Valley Eldercare in Grand forks, where she passed away on Monday morning, October 30, 2017. She kept busy with reading, puzzles, visiting and needlepoint. You could always find her with a smile on her face. She loved living in Grand Forks and seeing her family and friends. Geneva is survived by three children, Kathryn (Nathan) Britten, Tim (Susan) Nordin, both of Karlstad, Nancy (Ken) Pagnac of Grand Forks, ND; four grandchildren, Carolyn (Lin) Glimm of Grand Forks, Jason (Renee) Carlson of East Grand Forks, Monique (Jared) Hagen of Alexandria, MN and Ericka (Brad Olson) Pagnac of Grand Forks; great grandchildren, Britteny Anderson of Minneapolis, Blair (AJ) Callina and Zoey Glimm of Grand Forks, Brayden and Gavin Carlson of East Grand Forks, Tristan Hagen of Grand Forks, Maycn Hagen of Minneapolis, Isabella and Gracyn Hagen of Alexandria, MN; a sister Gloria (Dan) Renstrom of Karlstad; and many nieces and nephews. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband Willard; parents; six sisters, Mary (Leo) Renstrom, Elsie (Edwin) Lefrooth, Myrtle (Larry) Sands (Roy) Vagle, Hazel (Morris) Anderson, Bertha and Dorothy in childhood; five brothers, Peter (Pearl) Thompson, George Walter Thompson, Ernest (Julie) Thompson, Isaac (Betsy) Thompson and Vernon (Avis) Thompson; six nieces and four nephews. All but one brother reached 90 years or more. Geneva was known throughout the community for her hard work and wonderful cooking and baking. She has served First Lutheran Church as a Sunday school teacher and Superintendent and has been on several church boards throughout the years; she also served on the Kittson County Social Service Board. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Karlstad. Interment will be in the Karlstad City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mark Hegeland, presiding; Kirstin Olson, organist; Jan and Diedre, duet. Honorary casket bearers will be Geneva’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.