John “Jack” D. Hoglo, 83

John “Jack” D. Hoglo, age 83 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Woodside Village.

John “Jack” Duane Hoglo was born on July 24, 1934 in East Grand Forks, MN, the son of Carl and Nellie (Spoor) Hoglo. Jack grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School with the Class of 1952. Following his high school graduation he joined the United States Army. On June 4, 1956 he was united in marriage to Madonna DeGagne in East Grand Forks, MN. He worked for Shiff Shoes, Rud Furniture and then the United States Postal Service before retiring in 1995. Following his retirement, he worked at Fisher Landing as a custodian. In 1997 they moved to Santa Clarita, CA where he worked as a Security Guard. They moved back to Grand Forks in 2011. Jack was a member of the Lions Club, Jaycees, East Grand Forks VFW and the American Legion.

Jack is survived by his wife Madonna Hoglo of Grand Forks, ND; children, Mary Ann (Troy) Boushee of Crookston, MN, Chris (Georgina) of Santa Clarita, CA and Connie Lutz of Grand Forks, ND; five grandchildren, Jarid (Elisa) Boushee, Jordan Boushee, Angela (Ben) Beardemphl, Wyatt Hoglo, Lukas Hoglo, and six great-grandchildren; Breanna, Kendra, Emilee, Eli, Katelyn and Audrey, siblings, Penny Hoglo of Grand Forks, ND, Lois (Bob) Griswold of San Diego, CA and Janet Hunt of Bell, CA.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Service: 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Woodside Village Chapel, 4004 24th Ave. S., Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service on Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Woodside Village Chapel.

