Joseph A. Gamboa, 56

Joseph A. Gamboa age 56 of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Valley Eldercare, Grand Forks, ND.

Joseph Armando Gamboa was born on July 20, 1961 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Armando and Guadalupe (Rios) Gamboa. Joseph grew up and attended school in East Grand Forks and graduated from the East Grand Forks Senior High School with the Class of 1979. Following his high school graduation he attended the University of Minnesota Crookston. He moved to Aspen, CO and worked as a chef at a ski resort for a number of years. He moved back to East Grand Forks and worked for Lind Brothers and Driscoll Farms and also Thompson Bean Company of East Grand Forks, MN.

Joseph is survived by children, Elizabeth “Rainee” Larson of East Grand Forks, MN, Grace Larson of East Grand Forks; honorary children, Breezy (Adam) Yanish of East Grand Forks, MN, Stormy Larson of Grand Forks, ND, Dani McCann of Grand Forks, ND and Sunny Woodhouse of Power, MT; one granddaughter, Brielle Larson of Grand Forks, ND; siblings, Rollie Gamboa of Grand Forks, ND, Diana (Michael) Baird of Grand Forks, ND, Elizabeth (Brian) Lipsh of Grand Forks, ND, Robert Gamboa of Fargo, ND, Edward Gamboa of Grand Forks, ND, Michael Gamboa of East Grand Forks, MN, Samantha Gamboa of East Grand Forks, MN, Brice Gamboa of Grand Forks, ND and many nieces and nephews. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents Armando and Guadalupe Gamboa.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Friday, November 10. 2017 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Saturday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota