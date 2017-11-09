Both Greenbush-Middle River School District levy votes fail

On November 7, Greenbush-Middle River residents had another opportunity to determine the future of its district at the ballot box, as part of a special election. At this election, residents had the chance to vote on two questions, one related to an operating levy and the other a capital project levy. The voters rejected both levies.

The two levies residents voted on were as followed: 1.) Revoking the existing operating levy and replacing it with a new levy that would generate approximately $400,000 annually over 10 years; 2.) Putting into effect a capital project levy that would generate $400,000 annually for 10 years. All district residents living in Roseau or Kittson County voted at the Greenbush School site, and all residents living in Marshall County voted at the Middle River School site.

The vote breakdown of each levy were as followed (with the votes by precinct in parentheses): The first question on the operating levy received 289 yes votes (Greenbush: 262; Middle River: 27) to 722 no votes (Greenbush: 286; Middle River: 436), or failed by a 28.59% to 71.41% vote. The second question on the capital project levy received 257 yes votes (Greenbush: 240; Middle River: 17) and 754 no votes (Greenbush: 309; Middle River 445), or failed by a 25.42% to 74.58% vote.

The GMR School Board will canvass the election results on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 am.