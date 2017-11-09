Frost Fest will kick off the holiday season on November 18

The early snow and cold temperatures are making it feel a lot like the holiday season already. The Baudette-Lake of the Woods Chamber of Commerce is ready to celebrate the season with its annual Frost Fest event.

The month-long celebration will encompass several events throughout the season but a full day of fun is planned for Saturday, November 18 to get things kicked off.

The day will start out as Lake of the Woods Community Education will hold their annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Extravaganza. The extravaganza, featuring over 80 vendors, will be held in the School Commons and Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also feature concessions and entertainment.

See the entire schedule in this week’s Northern Light Region.