Public invited to area Veterans Day programs

Tri-County School

The Tri-County School and Karlstad American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting the surrounding area’s Veterans Day program in the Tri-County School gym, Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

The program will consist of honored guest speaker, Congressman Collin Peterson, and a few musical numbers. All area veterans and community members are invited to attend this program.

Lancaster School

Lancaster School is honored to invite you to the annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 10, at 2 p.m. in the West Gymnasium of Lancaster School.

Cody Bernhardt will be the speaker.

Musical performances by the Lancaster Band, and the Elementary/ High School Choir. There will also be displays of artwork from various classes, an i-Movie presentation, and readings from ninth grade students honoring some of our local veterans.

MCC

Marshall County Central and American Legion Post 427 are proudly hosting a Veterans Day Presentation for the students and public on November 10, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. in the Marshall County Central High School gym.

This year’s presentation will feature keynote speaker Minnesota House of Representative member Dan Fabian.

The Legion will be honoring 13 veterans from the community who died in service. The Legion will also present awards to three members who have been members for 50 or more years.