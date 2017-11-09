Rep Rebra Kiel pens open letter thanking Vets

Dear Neighbor,

As we head into a long holiday weekend, I wanted to take a moment to share my thanks and appreciation for the service men and women in Northwest Minnesota and across the nation. I hope you have a wonderful Veterans Day!

Our veterans and active military protect the freedoms and values we hold most dear. We are blessed to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave, and it is because we have so many citizens willing to sacrifice so much in service to our country. In addition, this weekend we should also recognize the families and loved ones of service members who also sacrifice much for our nation.

So thank you once again to all of our veterans who served or are currently serving!

I wish everyone a great Veterans Day and a wonderful weekend.

***

It’s an honor to represent you at the Capitol.

Sincerely,

Deb

Dear Neighbor,

As we head into a long holiday weekend, I wanted to take a moment to share my thanks and appreciation for the service men and women in Northwest Minnesota and across the nation. I hope you have a wonderful Veterans Day!

Our veterans and active military protect the freedoms and values we hold most dear. We are blessed to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave, and it is because we have so many citizens willing to sacrifice so much in service to our country. In addition, this weekend we should also recognize the families and loved ones of service members who also sacrifice much for our nation.

So thank you once again to all of our veterans who served or are currently serving!

I wish everyone a great Veterans Day and a wonderful weekend.

***

It’s an honor to represent you at the Capitol.

Sincerely,

Deb