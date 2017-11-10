City of Greenbush and Roseau County Highway Maintenance Department to soon move into new shop

A tan and grey steel-covered 12,636 square foot building has taken its place on the corner of County Roads 4 and 7 in Greenbush– an “eye-catching” structure, Greenbush council member Scott Waage said– next to the still standing Greenbush “Sheep Palace” building or the Greenbush City Shop. The Roseau County Highway Maintenance Department and the City of Greenbush teamed up to make this new building a reality and hope to move into it sometime this month.

Before the city and county move in, city officials and Mark Foldesi, Commissioner of Roseau County’s District Five, discussed this project– from the thought to do it to the final product– and the relationship they have had with one another through it all.

The idea to take this project on jointly began from both bodies having the need to build new shops and an already built relationship. The previous city shop, or the “Sheep Palace”, is a 6,360-foot square space and the previous county shop is a 2,400-foot square space (located next to the CHS chemical building in Greenbush). In the past, both the city and the county explained how they were experiencing the same issues– space and a facility in need of an upgrade.

Having to always update equipment and to jockey it around to fit within the crowded old city shop, Greenbush City Public Works Technician Shaun Jevne explained how his soon-to-be-former shop home was not meant to take on that much weight. Jevne also explained how nothing drains from the old city shop floor during the winter, leading to much standing water, and how heating within this facility is tough. As both Jevne and council member Waage mentioned, this new facility would be maintenance free for many years.

Besides a need to grow and update, the city and county both decided to take on this project thanks to an already established relationship they have with one another during the winter time. Before this idea came to fruition, the city loaded salt onto the county snowplow trucks, so both were already working together in Greenbush.

Now with this new joint facility, they will still get to do this, but in a more centralized place to more easily coordinate with one another, as Jevne and Foldesi both mentioned.

Current Greenbush Mayor Brenda Sather also explained former Mayor Scott Waage’s impact in getting this project going.

“Scott was very instrumental in knowing that we needed to do something as a community for a new building, for ours, and the type of facility that we would be looking at is something that we couldn’t financially sustain,” Mayor Sather said. “And so, Scott started making some contacts with the county knowing that the county was looking also for some (shop improvement).”

A couple years ago, Waage had bumped into Foldesi and Waage found out from him that the county shop, like the city shop, was in need of change. Eventually, they discussed possibly doing a shop project together.

“Without really being serious about it (at that time), it come to be somehow (today),” Waage said.

Foldesi said he didn’t know at first if it would become a reality, but added how all the county commissioners were on board with the project.

Under the proposed agreement, the county and the city would each take on its own financial responsibilities. The county is paying for the construction of the project, totaling $686,487.20, according to latest reports in The Tribune. In return, the city will be paying the county $100,000 for the construction across payments made over a five-year period, and all the utility costs of the building over 50 years.

