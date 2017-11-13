Arvin Dale Sundby, 79, died peacefully Thursday , November 9, 2017 at his son’s home in Thief River Falls, MN under Hospice care.

Arvin Dale Sundby was born at home on December 4, 1937 in Donnelly Township , Marshall County, MN. He was the oldest son of Vernon & Gladys (Hedden) Sundby. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He attended Donnelly School for his first 8 years, then attended and graduated from Stephen High School in 1956.

In 1959, he was united in marriage to Sandra Froberg. They were married in Stephen, MN and made their home in Karlstad, MN. To this union three children were born. In 2015, Arvin married Yvonne Stephens.

He worked for Solar Gas Company at Karlstad, Inter City Gas at Thief River Falls, and later owned & operated Sundby Housemoving, Sundby Sanitation Services, Sundby Plumbing & Heating, Sundby Trailer Park, Sundby Auctioneers, & Sundby Handyman Services.

Arvin was an entertainer for over 50 years. He loved music having received a guitar at age 14 for Christmas. He learned to play it well. At age 25 he started playing with Bob & the Meltones, & later with The Sunrays & The Auctioneers. Arvin often burned the midnight oil, working all day and playing music at night.

Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Yvonne, three children, Todd (Diane) of Thief River Falls, MN, Gregory (Carol)of Clarksville, TN, and Shelly Sundby of Arizona. Three grandchildren, Sara (Darren) Bakke of Thief River Falls, MN, Alicia (Danny) Hartless of Trussville, Alabama, & Justin (Mariah) Sundby of Clarksville, TN; six great grandchildren: Hailey Leatherwood, Anna Lynn & Addisyn & Baby Girl (due 2018) Hartless, Austin & Aniston Sundby; Yvonne’s children, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren; brothers: Roger, Jerry, Donald, & David; aunt Evelyn (Arnold) Skjerven, uncle Arden (Jo) Sundby; plus many nieces, nephews, & cousins.

Arvin was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother , Jimmy, who died at birth, & one sister Fay (Ray) Anderson, and many aunts, uncles, & cousins.

Per Arvin’s adamant request, there will be no visitation or funeral.

Interment will be at Stephen Cemetery, Stephen, MN at a later date.

Memorials will be given to Red River Valley Hospice, Cancer Center of ND, Karlstad Senior Meals, & MN Lions Vision Foundation for Macular Degeneration Research. Condolences & memorials may be mailed to 15596 State Hwy 1 NE, Thief River Falls, MN 56701.

Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush, MN is assisting the family.