Effie M. Gregoire, 103, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND.

Effie Marie Gregoire was born April 4, 1914 the daughter of Alphonse and Clara (Turcotte) Gregoire in Allendale Township in Grand Forks County, North Dakota. She was raised on the family farm and attended school in Brenna Township. She was united in marriage to Bert Gregoire on September 15, 1930 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN. Following their marriage, they resided in East Grand Forks raising their six children and established and operated Bert’s Truck Equipment Inc. Effie was an active and longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks and The Catholic Daughters of America, Court Marquette. For many years, she helped to serve wedding receptions and funeral luncheons at Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed gardening, baking and delivering pies to her family. Bert preceded her in death on June 30, 1994.

She is survived by her twin children, Jack (Delphine) Gregoire, East Grand Forks, MN and Jill (Rodney) Devos, Grand Forks, ND; a son, Monte (Betty) Gregoire, Grand Forks, ND; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bert; a daughter, Sylvia “Cindy” Olson; sons, Lloyd Gregoire and Lyle Gregoire; a daughter-in-law, Ethel (Mrs. Lloyd) Gregoire; 4 brothers; 12 sisters and a grandson, Brian Olson.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday with a 2:30 p.m. rosary service, led by the Catholic Daughters of America Court Marquette #677, and a 5:00 p.m. vigil service in The Historic Norman Funeral Home. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Monday.

Burial: Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral. Com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)