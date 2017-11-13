Elaine Marie Johnson was born on May 19, 1936 in Hayfield, MN to Gus and Esther (Hanson) Speten. She and her family moved to Austin, MN and enrolled at Austin High School her sophomore year graduating in 1954.

Elaine began her working career as a legal secretary at Richardson Law

Office in Austin, MN. She worked for both Philip and Scott Richardson

for more than 35 years until 1989 when she retired.

Elaine and Lars Johnson were married August 4, 1957 at St Olaf Lutheran Church making their home in Austin. Shelley was born in 1959 and Steven born in 1964. Baudette MN became their new home in 1989.

After their move to Baudette, her next career was helping at Ballard’s Resort, a place she and Lars made many special memories. For more than

25 years Elaine served as the financial secretary for the Baudette Arena Association.

Wabanica Lutheran Church held a very special meaning in her life.

Elaine enjoyed quilting with the Wabanica Quilters, helping with hospitality duties at the church on Sunday mornings along with special events. She was well known for her famous Norwegian Rosettes she shared with many at Christmas time. Elaine was most proud of her three granddaughters and cherished every moment she could spend with them.

Elaine had a very special connection with her sister Marilyn and her visits to see her were always a highlight.

With faith and grace, Elaine passed away on November 11, 2017 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Esther Speten; brothers in law, Robert Austin, Lawrence Gaskill; sister in law, Edna Gaskill.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lars Johnson of Baudette, MN. Children and families Shelley, Mike and Katie Pepera of Williams, MN; Steven, Josephine and Nicole Johnson of St. Paul, MN; Marilyn Austin and Dan Meyer of Rochester, MN. Her extended family includes nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, especially the Ballard family.

Elaine’s family would like to thank the nursing staff at CHI LakeWood Health Center for their compassionate care during her stay at the hospital.

Memorial services 1 PM Wed, November 15, 2017 at Wabanica Lutheran Church north of Baudette. Visitation one hour prior at the church with Interment at Wabanica Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com