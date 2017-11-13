Francis “Frank” L. Robertson, 69

Francis “Frank” L. Robertson, age 69 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Francis “Frank” Lester Robertson was born on June 24, 1948 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Roy and Esther (Brown) Robertson. Frank grew up in Grand Forks and attended Grand Forks Central High School. He worked for C& R Laundry and Ireland Lumber. He joined the United States Army in 1967 and served his country until 1969. On September 11, 1970, he was united in marriage to Vicki Jacobson in Grand Forks. He worked for Ben Kaufman Construction and then drove truck for various trucking companies. He then was employed for Strata Concrete from June of 1984 until October of 2010. Frank was a member of the Rod Benders Hot Rod Club.

Family members of Frank include his wife Vicki Robertson of Grand Forks, ND; sons, Joe (Allison Braathen) Robertson and James (Rosemary) Robertson both of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Tyler, Amber and their mother Cynthia Robertson of Fargo, ND and Angel, Cayla, Chelsey and Zyan; one great grandson Daemon; siblings, Gary (Eloise) Robertson of Grand Forks, ND, Florence Froschheiser of Thief River Falls, MN, Patrick (Kandyce) Robertson of Grand Forks, ND and Jackie (James) Molfino of Grand Forks, ND along with many nieces and nephews. Frank is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy and brothers Richard and Gene and good friend Larry Else.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred

Memorial Service: 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2017 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 on Thursday, November 16, 2017 in Dahl Funeral Home.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota