Klondike project looks to reduce flooding

The Two Rivers Watershed District held a public hearing on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, in the Kittson County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting was to present the engineer’s report, given by Nate Dalager, Professional Engineer of the HDR Engineering in Thief River Falls. Also presenting was Dan Money, District Administrator of the Two Rivers Watershed District.

Dalager took the about 20 attendees through the purpose and need of the Klondike Clean Water Retention Project #11. The goal is to reduce flooding along the State Ditch 72 and the State Ditch 95 systems, and also to contribute to the regional goal of 20 percent flow reduction of the 1997 flood’s peak on the Red River of the North. This, according to Dalager, will address the severe and repeated damage that currently occurs to public infrastructure, private property, and agricultural lands.

Of the options presented, Dalager recommended the open inlet option as well as the North Diversions (Mel Wang and Huseby) and the South Diversion – East. “This alternative was selected based on required footprint, performance, feasibility, and overall cost,” Dalager said. “It allows for automatic operation in the event of a flood, operational flexibility, Flood Damage Reduction (FDR) and Natural Resources Enhancement (NRE), as well as landowner and significant agency consensus at this stage of the development.” Dalager finished his report by saying he would like for the first two phases of the three phase project to be done within a year. But due to funding, it is unlikely to happen.

