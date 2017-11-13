Mathew “Matt” Ronald Linzbach, 81, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at his home in Merrifield, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Nisswa. Family and friends are invited to gather Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM for visitation and prayer at the Brenny Funeral Chapel in Baxter and again Wednesday morning one hour prior to Mass at the church. Lunch will be provided at the church following Holy Mass. Interment will take place at Center Township Cemetery at a later date.

Matt would have liked you to believe that he was born in Buttzville, ND, but he was born June 4, 1936 in Fargo, ND, the son of Henry and Anna Mae (McDonna) Linzbach. Matt earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business Administration and Finance at the University of North Dakota in 1958. After starting his professional career in the banking industry, Matt met the love of his life, Catherine Nowatzki, and they married in June of 1967, recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Matt continued his career in East Grand Forks, MN, in real estate and appraisal services. Matt and Cathy retired near Merrifield, MN, in 2005.

Matt loved his family and especially enjoyed traveling with them, camping or taking road trips to our National Parks and various sites around the country. He was a lifelong learner, enjoying reading, museums, and learning about world cultures, primarily those of his German and Irish heritage. Matt was an active member in the communities in which he lived. He participated in the Rotary and Lion’s Clubs, Toastmasters, and the Military Affairs Committee, which was part of the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Matt loved meeting and talking with people and was known locally as the “Mayor of Merrifield.” He founded the “Old Geezers” Club in 2006, through which he and Cathy formed many lasting friendships.

He will be missed by his wife, Cathy; children, Matthew (Brenda) Linzbach of Buffalo, MN, Suzanne (Jay) Lokken of Merrifield, MN, and Michael (Ann) Linzbach of Peachtree City, GA; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Gainsforth of Bismarck, ND, and Sharon (Jim) Neva of Kensal, ND; and seven grandchildren: Rachel, Melanie, Katrina, Nathan, Adam, Charlotte, and Eva; and many nieces and nephews. Matt was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Cancer Society.