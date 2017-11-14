Arbutus “Boots” Johnson, 92

Arbutus M. Johnson, the daughter of the late Sam and Hilda (Odberg) Ross, was born on July 17, 1925, in Spruce Valley Township of Marshall Co., near Middle River, MN. She was baptized in the Lutheran Church in Newfolden by Rev. Myer. She attended school in Middle River and worked at several cafes in Thief River Falls. She was united in marriage to Lionel Johnson on Nov. 22, 1950. They lived in Thief River Falls and Stephen, MN. In 1967, they moved to Karlstad. She attended the Gospel Tabernacle. Arbutus was active in church, teaching Sunday School and release classes. She also did artwork and wrote poems for the church bulletin. “Boots” was a member of the Missionary Circle and also took art and oil painting classes. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, an excellent baker and also worked part time at North Star News. Her biggest joy was raising her family and doing things with her husband and children. Lionel passed away June 18, 2017. She entered the Karlstad Senior Living in 2014 and passed away there on Sat. morning, Nov. 11, 2017, at the age of 92 years, 3 months and 24 days. She is survived by three daughters: Jeanne (Jim) Snyder in Grand Junction, CO, Lonnette (Ron) Whitchurch of Clearwater, FL and Patty (Mike) Clifton of Seattle, WA, as well as her son: Danny (Becky) of Karlstad; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister: Opal, and several aunts and uncles. Services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at the Collins Funeral Chapel, Karlstad, Minnesota, with Pastor Barry Durkee – Officiant, Corienne Jacobson – Vocalist, and Ellen Frei – Organist. Interment at the Karlstad Cemetery. Arrangements with Collins Funeral Homes of Karlstad, Greenbush and Middle River, MN. An online guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com.