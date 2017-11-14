Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday September 18, 2017 at 8:00 pm in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: , Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, Beth Rarick, Julie Cakebread, Molly Paulsrud and Bryan Stortroen Jon Carlson. Superintendent Bill Walters, K-12 Principal Art Meyer, visitors Karen Thoreson and Adrian Winger. Julie moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the August 21, 2017 regular meeting are approved with changes recommended. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Communications: David and Lola Monson contacted us and will fund $34,000 of projects again this year. (Chrome Books-Stage Lighting-Network Upgrade) Superintendent’s Report: 10 Year LTFM, Bus Route Driver update, Dishwasher Position, Special Education Teacher, Building Addition, Suburban Purchase, Phone System Replacement, Internet/Router Upgrades. K-12 Principal Report –49 Classes are being offered on Oddysseyware this semester. Student Enrollment was shared with the board and an attachment of the rest Mr. Meyers report was provided. Toscha moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $56,582.21 be authorized by the following checks #49462 to #49525 for regular monthly bills be approved and that end of the month bills totaling $23,068.14 for checks # 49447 to check #449461 also be approved. There were no voided checks. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. OLD BUSINESS – NONE NEW BUSINESS Jon moved second by Bryan the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the Ten Year Long Term Facility Maintenance Revenue Plan Revenue and Expenditures Application for Climax-Shelly Schools as presented 2017-2027. Motion passed by unanimous vote. . Jon moved second by Bryan the following board motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the bid from Brost Chevrolet for a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. . Julie moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the school board approve the annual MDE Assurance of Compliance form and have the superintendent submit electronically the required form for the 2017-2018 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. October 2017 regular school board meeting will be on Monday October 16th at 6:00pm. Bryan moved Jon seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to Adjourn the meeting at 9:12 pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Respectfully Submitted Julie Cakebread, Clerk (November 15, 2017)