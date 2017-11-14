Robert Pederson, 58,

Robert Allen “Big Bob” Pederson, was born June 19, 1959 in Greenbush, MN, the second son to parents Arnold & Shirley (Gonshorowski) Pederson. He was baptized & confirmed in the Catholic Faith. Bob attended school in Greenbush, graduating with the Class of 1978. He then attended Trucking School at the ATVI in East Grand Forks, MN. He drove for Underlee Trucking, Vern Langaas, The Sikorski Brothers and finally for Overbye Transport. He started with Overbye in June of 2003. While driving the Defense trailer, he covered all of the military bases in the lower 48 states. Currently he was with the Polaris WOTT (Way Out Training Tour) covering Canada all the way to Newfoundland. Robert Allen “Big Bob” Pederson, was born June 19, 1959 in Greenbush, MN, the second son to parents Arnold & Shirley (Gonshorowski) Pederson. He was baptized & confirmed in the Catholic Faith. Bob attended school in Greenbush, graduating with the Class of 1978. He then attended Trucking School at the ATVI in East Grand Forks, MN. He drove for Underlee Trucking, Vern Langaas, The Sikorski Brothers and finally for Overbye Transport. He started with Overbye in June of 2003. While driving the Defense trailer, he covered all of the military bases in the lower 48 states. Currently he was with the Polaris WOTT (Way Out Training Tour) covering Canada all the way to Newfoundland.

Bob served on the Greenbush Fire Dept. for over 32 years. His biggest passion in life was hunting, fishing and being with his friends.

Left to mourn his passing are his parents—Arnold & Shirley Pederson of Greenbush; brother—Larry (Cindy) Pederson of Colorado; sister—Vicki (Steve) Gast of Argyle, MN; sisters-in-law Lou Pederson of Greenbush & Jean Domenico of Colorado. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins, as well as his hunting & fishing buddies and his truck driving and Polaris work family.

Bob was preceded in death by his brothers—Bill & Ricki Pederson, Grandparents—Barney & Frances Gonshorowski & Ole & Alvina Pederson.

You could always count on Bob, who took after his Uncle Bernard & Aunt Maribeth, they were always willing to help family in need.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 AM in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father George Noel, officiating. Sarah Novacek was the organist and Michelle Kern was the song leader. Larry Kern was the Reader. Eucharistic Ministers were Bernard & Maribeth Gonshorowski and Kyle Stauffenecker was the Altar Server. The Pallbearers were Tony Moe, Ron Huston, Bobby Nelson, Al Sather, Rick, Rodney & Shanon Sikorski & Luke Novacek. Honorary Pallbearers were James Buchwitz, Ryan Ratkovec, Al Frie, the Polaris WOTT & his truck driving family.

Burial was in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery at Leo, MN. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.