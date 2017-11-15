Clare (Fraser) Hunt, 90

Clare Ada May (Fraser) Hunt, 90, of Hallock, MN passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center. Clare was born June 19, 1927, to Harold and Mary (Ralston) Fraser at Merridale, Manitoba. She attended Merridale School and graduated from Roblin High School in Roblin, Manitoba. She entered the registered nursing program at Grace Hospital in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and worked her way through school. After graduating in 1950, she was hired by Kittson Memorial Hospital in Hallock, MN. In 1953, she was united in marriage to Allison L. Hunt at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hallock. They made their home on the farm north of Hallock where they raised four children. Clare helped on the farm but continued to work as a registered nurse. She served as director of nurses for several years and assisted with many labor and deliveries and surgeries during her 53 year career. She was a very caring, calm and compassionate nurse and greatly enjoyed helping people in need. Clare loved tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, baking breads, buns, sticky rolls and teacakes, and spoiling her grandchildren. Clare is survived by her daughters Susan (Greg) Carnehl of Windsor, CO; Shannon (Jim) Dehen, Brainerd, MN; Heather (Tommy) Hoeppner, Louisville, KY; and a son Hugh (Pam) Hunt, Hallock MN; grandchildren Philip, Mark, Paul, Ruth and Rachel Carnehl; Christopher and Michael Dehen and Nicole (Dehen) Hylden; Chelsey (Hunt) Reiter, Cassandra and Alex Hunt; Lucy and Aaron Hoeppner; and five great grandchildren. She is survived by a sister Teresa Halliday, Strathclair, Manitoba; and a brother George (Deann) Fraser, Newburg, Ontario. She was preceded in death by her husband Allison, her parents, sisters Vera and Ida, brothers Harold, Arthur and Hilbert. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hallock, MN. Rev. Craig Vasek, presiding; St. Patrick’s Choir, Sharlene Klegstad, organist. Casket bearers will be Ray, Robert, Bill, Dan, John and Gerald Hunt. Honorary casket bearers will be all the former and current staff members at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Monday, November 13, 2017, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hallock, MN. Internment: Greenwood Cemetery, Hallock, MN, immediately following the funeral. Arrangements By: Austin Funeral Home