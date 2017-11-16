Lake of the Woods area hunters register 1,208 deer in first six days of season

Numbers are in for the first six days of the 2017 Minnesota Firearms Deer Season and while one local area shows an increase in deer kill numbers, the other two areas show decreased numbers from 2016.

In Area 105, which is north of Highway 11, a total of 883 deer were harvested in the first six days of season. Of those deer, 507 were bucks and 376 were antlerless. In the same area in 2016, a total of 687 deer—119 antlerless and 568 bucks—were harvested. 2017 numbers reflect a 28 percent increase in deer harvested.

