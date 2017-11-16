Veterans Day Program held at Tri-County School

The Tri-County Veterans Day Program opened on November 11, 2017, by the Presentation of the Colors by the Color Guard Post #445. Mrs. Sara Carpenter sang the Star Spangled Banner and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by the second grade and Lisa Amb. Tri-County junior Jade Spilde gave the welcome, and Joanie Krantz spoke of the Prisoners of War (POW) table that was set in front of the stage.

The fifth and sixth graders sang “America, the Beautiful/Let Freedom Ring” arranged by Carol Jay. After this, Tri-County Superintendent Ryan Baron introduced the honored speaker for the event: U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson.

Congressman Peterson began with a brief history of the holiday. “When Veterans Day first began, it wasn’t called Veterans Day,” Congressman said. “It started out as a celebration that WWI had ended.” After WWII, the holiday was expanded to honor all those who have served their country, not just the ones who had died in service.

For more on the Veterans Day program, see this week’s North Star News.

