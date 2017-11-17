Former Gator athlete experiences success on the college gridiron

A 2016 Greenbush-Middle River graduate and former three-sport Gator athlete, Trevor Undeberg is experiencing success and a bit of history on the gridiron as part of the 2017 Northland Community and Technical College Pioneer football team.

On Sunday, November 12, the Pioneers faced off against the Mesabi Range College Norsemen in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) State Championship game at Husky Stadium on the St. Cloud State University (Minn.) campus.

Having not met up with the Norsemen at all during the regular season, the Pioneers came away with a 68-35 victory to earn the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIII and MCAC State Championship trophies, marking the first time the Pioneer football program has won a football championship since adding the program in 1976.

The son of Brian Undeberg and Kim and Joel Brichacek of Greenbush, Trevor looks to eventually become an athletic trainer.